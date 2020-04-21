Finding the Best Japanese Online Casino Bonuses in 2020

Aside from being able to enjoy playing your favorite casino games online from the comfort of your home, one of the biggest appeals of online casinos is the variety of bonuses and promotions they offer. These bonuses offer a perfect way to build your bankroll, extend your gameplay, and give you more chances to win.

While online casino bonuses and promotions can be tempting at first glance, not all of them are created equal, some offer better deals, while there are others that you should simply avoid. In this article, we’ll take you through the different types of casino bonuses and how they work to help you decide which type of bonus or promotion is best for you.

Popular Casino Bonus Offer Types

Casinos normally offer players different types of bonuses to lure new members, as well as encourage more engagement from their patrons, as follows:

Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses are the most common type of bonus you’ll come across and offer new players a great start to boost their bankroll. Most welcome bonuses are in the form of a match bonus where a casino matches your initial deposit with a certain percentage, ranging from 50% up to 500%. Some casinos welcome their new members with a package that also includes free spins to selected games.

Some online casinos will offer a no deposit bonus to newly-registered players. This type of bonus doesn’t require players to make any amount of deposit, so they don’t need to deposit any of their money, making no deposit casino bonuses one of the most sought-after types of casino bonuses.

Slot machines are arguably among the well-loved games both online and offline. Naturally, free spins are one of the most welcomed types of casino bonuses giving players extra spins on featured slots games. They may come in with wagering requirements that depend on your chosen casino, as wager-free spins, or come with cash out limits, so as always, it’s important to check the terms and conditions of the bonus before claiming one.

Reload bonuses are considered as loyalty bonuses to reward loyal members and they can be offered by casinos daily, weekly, or monthly. You can avail both cash or a variety of prizes and some casino will also reward their players with VIP points and other lucrative seasonal promotions.

Sometimes if a casino wants to promote a specific gaming title or wants to motivate players to explore their game portfolio, they may offer rewards or bonus money to encourage players to play their featured games.

If you tend to play with bigger amounts, you can expect to receive exclusive offers and attractive perks. This is the casino’s way to attract affluent players and some of the exciting rewards include holiday getaways, gadgets, luxurious watches, and invitations to exclusive events.

How do Online Casino Bonuses Work?

Casino bonuses are generally credited to the player’s account and marked as bonus credit. Depending on your chosen casino, you can use bonus credits however you like, while others specify that you use them on specific games only, most commonly on selected slot titles.

Casino bonuses are only valid for a limited time, from the moment you accept the deal (typically from 7 days up to 30 days). More often than not they also come with wagering requirements that you need to fulfill before you can convert your winnings into real cash. Be sure to check the associated terms and conditions before claiming any bonus.

At Casino Rank, we list and review all the top Japanese online casinos and their bonuses, so you can be certain that you’re informed and know what to expect.

Not all bonuses are the same and as a player, you must know how to find the best value bonuses, which you can read more about below.

What to Look for In an Online Casino Bonus

When looking for the best value bonuses to suit your game style and preferences, there are a few factors that are worth looking into. These are as follows:

Low Wagering Requirement

While huge bonus amounts are appreciated, you need to see to it that the bonus comes with a low wagering requirement. This allows you to withdraw your winnings faster, instead of those with high wagering requirements that make it difficult to clear a bonus, so you’re likely to end up spending more than you intend to.

Sometimes if a casino wants to promote a specific game or wants to motivate players to explore their game portfolio, they offer rewards or bonus money to encourage players to play their featured games.

Before accepting the bonus, check if you can benefit from it and fulfill the requirements within the casino’s specified time.

Different games contribute a different percentage or weighting toward the fulfillment of the wagering/playthrough requirements. Make sure the games you want to play contribute to the playthrough requirement. The good news is, typically slots (which we love!) contribute 100%.

Check the Fine Print First

While in most cases online casino bonuses look the same, the terms and conditions they are tied with spell out the differences in the real value they offer.

Depending on the games you like to play, how frequently you play, and the amount you bet, some bonus deals will be far better than the others. With this in mind, it’s crucial to read the associated bonus T&C’s carefully. This way, you could decide against a bonus or promotion that you can truly benefit from.