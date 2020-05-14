How to Pack a Diaper Bag: The Ultimate Guide

Many moms are on the fence about the dreaded diaper bag. While some prefer not to cart around all of their baby belongings, others find the bag is a lifesaver when unexpected things happen throughout the day. We recommend that moms invest in a sturdy, stylish diaper bag, so that they never have to deal with emergencies on the road.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about diaper bags – what they are, what to pack, and where to find the most stylish bags.

What’s a diaper bag?

A diaper bag is a large storage bag with multiple pockets and compartments. Parents tend to use diaper bags to carry all sorts of baby supplies on outings. Diaper bags aren’t just meant for diapers. They are designed to carry absolutely everything you could possibly need while out and about with your little one. Most diaper bags are made to fit under a regular-sized stroller.

What should be packed in a diaper bag?

Here’s a list of everything you should consider packing in your diaper bag for a day out. Lots of these items are essential in your daily life with your baby. Some of these items (like diapers and wipes) can be stocked up in the diaper bag at all times, so you don’t have to spend hours packing the bag every time you want to leave the house. Other items (such as toys, milk, or pacifiers) might need to be packed up if you tend to use them in the house.

Diapers – This one is pretty self-explanatory. No diaper bag is complete without a few diapers for emergency nappy changes.

– This one is pretty self-explanatory. No diaper bag is complete without a few diapers for emergency nappy changes. Baby wipes – You’ll need baby wipes on hand for nappy changes and random spills and dribbles throughout the day. They’re also useful for quickly cleaning your child’s hands.

– You’ll need baby wipes on hand for nappy changes and random spills and dribbles throughout the day. They’re also useful for quickly cleaning your child’s hands. Hand sanitizer – This will be useful if you need to change your baby’s diaper as you can clean your hands before and after the change, even if there’s no sink available.

– This will be useful if you need to change your baby’s diaper as you can clean your hands before and after the change, even if there’s no sink available. A changing pad – You might not always be able to find a comfortable, flat space for changing. Bring a soft, sturdy changing pad that folds neatly into the diaper bag.

– You might not always be able to find a comfortable, flat space for changing. Bring a soft, sturdy changing pad that folds neatly into the diaper bag. Plastic bags – For dirty diapers, when there aren’t any garbage bins nearby.

– For dirty diapers, when there aren’t any garbage bins nearby. Formula or breast milk – Depending on how you have to feed your baby, bring the appropriate milk.

– Depending on how you have to feed your baby, bring the appropriate milk. Snacks – For both you and your baby (if they are old enough). You never know when you might get stuck on public transport with a grumpy, hungry toddler.

– For both you and your baby (if they are old enough). You never know when you might get stuck on public transport with a grumpy, hungry toddler. Toys – If you end up waiting around in a line at the store or on the bus, your child may very well become bored and cranky. Bring along a few of their soft toys in the diaper bag to keep them entertained and happy throughout the day.

– If you end up waiting around in a line at the store or on the bus, your child may very well become bored and cranky. Bring along a few of their soft toys in the diaper bag to keep them entertained and happy throughout the day. Sippy cup – If your child is old enough to drink juice, bring along a sippy cup. If your child is becoming tired or low on energy, the sugar in juice will help to keep them going. Avoid giving your child too much juice as excessive sugar is dangerous for young children.

– If your child is old enough to drink juice, bring along a sippy cup. If your child is becoming tired or low on energy, the sugar in juice will help to keep them going. Avoid giving your child too much juice as excessive sugar is dangerous for young children. Pacifier – If your little one uses a pacifier, you won’t want to forget this item. A pacifier will help your child drift off to sleep in their stroller, and keep them from disturbing others around you when they get tired or grumpy.

– If your little one uses a pacifier, you won’t want to forget this item. A pacifier will help your child drift off to sleep in their stroller, and keep them from disturbing others around you when they get tired or grumpy. Books – If you’re going to be sitting down for a long time (at the park or on the train, for example), bringing a few children’s books will be a lifesaver. Books will keep your toddler entertained and will be a nice break from their toys.

– If you’re going to be sitting down for a long time (at the park or on the train, for example), bringing a few children’s books will be a lifesaver. Books will keep your toddler entertained and will be a nice break from their toys. Blanket – Bring a blanket in the diaper bag if it’s a chilly day. Blankets are especially useful if you’re going to be walking around outside in the wind. A blanket will keep your little one warm and cozy, and might even encourage a little nap in the stroller.

– Bring a blanket in the diaper bag if it’s a chilly day. Blankets are especially useful if you’re going to be walking around outside in the wind. A blanket will keep your little one warm and cozy, and might even encourage a little nap in the stroller. Extra clothes – Accidents happen, especially with toddlers and babies. Always bring along an extra outfit for your little one in case of any spills or accidents. This includes a shirt, trousers, and socks. (You’ll be amazed by how many socks and booties get lost on days out with toddlers!)

– Accidents happen, especially with toddlers and babies. Always bring along an extra outfit for your little one in case of any spills or accidents. This includes a shirt, trousers, and socks. (You’ll be amazed by how many socks and booties get lost on days out with toddlers!) Sunscreen and a hat – If it’s a sunny day, be sure to bring sunscreen and a hat to protect your child’s skin from the sun.

– If it’s a sunny day, be sure to bring sunscreen and a hat to protect your child’s skin from the sun. Contact information – Many parents don’t think to include contact information in their diaper bags. Be sure to include a card with your phone number or email. While losing your diaper bag won’t be the end of the world, you probably have lots of essential items there that will be a hassle to replace.

Where to find a stylish diaper bag?

Lots of moms shudder at the thought of the diaper bag. Traditionally, diaper bags are quite practical, large, and unattractive. For parents interested in looking somewhat presentable, diaper bags can be a nightmare. Luckily, more and more companies are specializing in creating stylish diaper bags that look just like a purse or a backpack.

To start off your search, check out these Bitsy Bug diaper bags. These bags are super sturdy and durable, so you’ll be able to shove everything you need inside and still use it for years to come. Plus, they look completely adorable. In fact, you may even want to keep using your bag when your child has grown!

Final Thoughts

If you’re a new parent, preparing a diaper bag for day trips is important. You’ll need to bring a surprising number of items with you to keep your baby clean, fed, and happy. Remember to plan for downtime with your child, as well as changes in the weather.

We hope this guide to the perfect diaper bag has helped you to feel a little more confident about what to pack and how to look ultra-stylish with your diaper bag when you’re out and about with your little one.