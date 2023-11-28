VIDEO: Filma un incendio forestal y termina captando un meteorito en el cielo nocturno

Una australiana salió a filmar un incendio forestal en la noche del pasado miércoles y, fortuitamente, captó la caída de un meteorito que iluminó el cielo al suroeste. El observatorio astronómico australiano de Perth también compartió imágenes de lo que describió como un “meteorito desgarrador”.
🇦🇺 | Una bola de fuego de meteorito iluminó el cielo nocturno sobre Australia Occidental el 22 de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/91G8kPwvjp
— Alerta Mundial / Terremotos y Desastres (@AlertaMundial19) November 27, 2023
What a ripper of a meteor tonight, it’s been seen all around the South West of WA.@CurtinUni‘s #DesertFireballNetwork is trying to work out the trajectory#Perth #WA #perthnews #wanews #communitynews #westernaustralia #perthlife #space #spacenews #astronomy #astronomynews #DFN pic.twitter.com/P5VChGTU8r
— Perth Observatory (@perthobs) November 22, 2023