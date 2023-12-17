VIDEO: Viajes épicos de un anciano que instala motores a reacción hasta en el trineo de Papá Noel

17 diciembre, 2023
VIRAL

LA JORNADA

Redaccion Central
Captura de pantalla
Atlas Lens Co

El anciano estadounidense Robert Maddox diseña y construye motores a reacción para conectarlos a diferentes medios de transporte. En sus experimentos, Maddox incorporó un motor de este tipo a bicicletas, motocicletas, monopatines, máquinas para cortar el césped e incluso al trineo de Papá Noel. El ingeniero tiene más de 400.000 suscriptores en YouTube y millones de visitas en sus videos.

