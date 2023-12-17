VIDEO: Viajes épicos de un anciano que instala motores a reacción hasta en el trineo de Papá Noel

El anciano estadounidense Robert Maddox diseña y construye motores a reacción para conectarlos a diferentes medios de transporte. En sus experimentos, Maddox incorporó un motor de este tipo a bicicletas, motocicletas, monopatines, máquinas para cortar el césped e incluso al trineo de Papá Noel. El ingeniero tiene más de 400.000 suscriptores en YouTube y millones de visitas en sus videos.

The inventor’s grandfather Robert Maddox lives in the USA, who collects huge jet engines, installs them on everything (from skateboards to ordinary cars), and then tests unusual vehicles in the desert or on the runway. pic.twitter.com/vZmKwkVouD

